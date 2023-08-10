Critical Review: Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) vs. TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) and TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Verbund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Verbund pays out 330.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransAlta Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verbund and TransAlta Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verbund N/A N/A N/A $0.10 158.70 TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 26.97

Profitability

TransAlta Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verbund, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Verbund and TransAlta Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verbund N/A N/A N/A TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Verbund and TransAlta Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verbund 1 5 2 0 2.13 TransAlta Renewables 0 2 1 0 2.33

Verbund presently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus price target of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 39.17%. Given Verbund’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verbund is more favorable than TransAlta Renewables.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransAlta Renewables beats Verbund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant. It also operates electricity transmission network in Austria, as well as trades and sells gas. The company engages in transmission and gas distribution network activities. VERBUND AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc. owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. Its portfolio of assets comprises 50 renewable power generation facilities, including wind, hydro, and gas. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. TransAlta Renewables Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation.

