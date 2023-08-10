Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) Financial Review

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) and Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmatrix and Kineta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $6.07 million 1.55 -$18.84 million ($5.17) -0.50 Kineta $1.95 million 9.59 -$63.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Kineta.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulmatrix and Kineta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kineta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmatrix presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.60%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Kineta.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Kineta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -285.66% -55.65% -42.37% Kineta N/A -1,449.31% -467.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Kineta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Kineta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Kineta on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor completed Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with stable moderate-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PUR1900 for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; and a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of PUR1900. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer. It is also developing anti-CD27 agonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as renal cell carcinoma, ovarian cancer, and colorectal cancer. In addition, the company develops immunotherapies for pain management and anti-viral therapy for the treatment of emerging diseases. Kineta, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with MSD International Business GmbH, and GigaGen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Lecura, Inc. Kineta, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

