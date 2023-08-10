Contrasting TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

TGI Solar Power Group (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TGI Solar Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TGI Solar Power Group and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than TGI Solar Power Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TGI Solar Power Group and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TGI Solar Power Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $70.65 million 2.84 -$4.67 million $0.12 27.75

TGI Solar Power Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

Summary

Emeren Group beats TGI Solar Power Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc. and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc. in June 2008. TGI Solar Power Group Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Ewing, New Jersey.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

