Analyzing America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and AUTO1 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 1.42% 4.06% 1.49% AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00 AUTO1 Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and AUTO1 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. AUTO1 Group has a consensus target price of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 85.35%. Given AUTO1 Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and AUTO1 Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.41 billion 0.53 $20.43 million $3.03 37.53 AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats AUTO1 Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

