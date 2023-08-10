Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) & Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Organics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Organics N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 18.11% 20.94% 15.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Organics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Organics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 2 1 2 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is more favorable than Rubicon Organics.

11.5% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Organics and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Organics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories $2.99 billion 3.98 $548.00 million $3.46 20.68

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Organics.

Summary

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories beats Rubicon Organics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Organics



Rubicon Organics Inc. produces and sells organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. The company processes and sells organic cannabis under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations. This segment also engages in the biologics business. The PSAI segment manufactures and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, which are principal ingredients for finished pharmaceutical products. This segment also provides contract research services; and manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and steroids in accordance with the specific customer requirements. The Others segment engages in developing therapies in the fields of oncology and inflammation; research and development of differentiated formulations; and provides digital healthcare and information technology enabled business support services. The therapeutic categories primarily include gastro-intestinal, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, dermatology, oncology, respiratory, stomatology, urology, and nephrology. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

