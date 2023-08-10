Financial Review: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) & Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canfor Pulp Products and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A Glatfelter -9.07% -12.23% -2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canfor Pulp Products and Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canfor Pulp Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus target price of $3.81, suggesting a potential upside of 149.18%. Given Canfor Pulp Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canfor Pulp Products is more favorable than Glatfelter.

74.1% of Canfor Pulp Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Glatfelter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canfor Pulp Products and Glatfelter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A $1.17 1.31 Glatfelter $1.49 billion 0.06 -$194.21 million ($3.00) -0.70

Canfor Pulp Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canfor Pulp Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canfor Pulp Products beats Glatfelter on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers. It also produces green energy. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, food pads, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

