Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) vs. Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Head to Head Review

Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Three Sixty Solar and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $70.65 million 2.84 -$4.67 million $0.12 27.75

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and Emeren Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Three Sixty Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Three Sixty Solar and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group 8.15% 1.29% 1.05%

Summary

Emeren Group beats Three Sixty Solar on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

