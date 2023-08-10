StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

ULBI opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,301 shares of company stock worth $138,188. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

