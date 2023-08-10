Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Upstart from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.46.

Upstart stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,801,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $1,799,004. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

