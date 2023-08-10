Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.
Insider Transactions at Utah Medical Products
In other news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
