Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMDGet Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

Insider Transactions at Utah Medical Products

In other news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.