Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

Insider Transactions at Utah Medical Products

In other news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $65,429.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

About Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

