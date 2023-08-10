Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 935,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,100,501 shares of company stock worth $9,108,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

