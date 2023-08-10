Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.