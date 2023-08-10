Bank of America Raises Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $46.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.34 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 40.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 42.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $450,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

