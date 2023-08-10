Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $37.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 798,994 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

