The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $28.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

VECO opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 980,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 348.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,028,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 798,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $6,992,000.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

