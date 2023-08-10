Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $315.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $312.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.92.

VRTX opened at $345.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

