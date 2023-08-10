Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,958,751.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 792,749 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

