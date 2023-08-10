Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.
Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Performance
Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,958,751.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vistagen Therapeutics
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
