Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $397.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12,170.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

