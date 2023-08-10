Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $128.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Woodward Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $133.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $1,155,109 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

