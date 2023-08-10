Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Raised to $15.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on WBD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $147,400,000. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,907,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after buying an additional 5,570,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.