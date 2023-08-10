Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $52.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

WERN opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

