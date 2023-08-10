Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Xunlei Price Performance

NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.