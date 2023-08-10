Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Xunlei Price Performance
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.