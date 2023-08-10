StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

WPP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WPP opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

