Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) vs. Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Critical Contrast

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $1.12 billion 1.06 $82.35 million $1.58 26.07

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 4.36% 13.74% 3.24%

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Golden Heaven Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities. The Nevada Locals Casinos segment consists of casino properties that cater to local customers. The Maryland Casino Resort segment operates Rocky Gap casino resort, including various food and beverage outlets, signature golf course, spa, and pool. The Nevada Taverns segment comprises food and beverage operations, and the slot machines, as well as provides a casual and upscale environment catering to local patrons offering food, craft beer, and other alcoholic beverages. The Distributed Gaming segment operates slot machines and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.