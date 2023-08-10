Osisko Development (ODV) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Osisko Development to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 725 3074 3875 88 2.43

Osisko Development currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.81%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 246.91%. Given Osisko Development’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors -36.29% -6.69% -2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.15 Osisko Development Competitors $3.99 billion -$38.88 million 2.74

Osisko Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Osisko Development peers beat Osisko Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

