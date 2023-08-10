Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Head to Head Review

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.72%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 6.27 $39.70 million $0.67 34.02 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect. We strive to understand the needs of our tenants and manage our properties to the highest standard. We aspire to develop healthy, resilient communities through our dedication to social, economic, and environmental sustainability. In everything we do, we are guided by a shared set of values grounded in Care, Ownership, Respect and Excellence.

