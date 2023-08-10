Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,137 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 212% compared to the average daily volume of 4,531 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NVO opened at $187.55 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $17,346,260,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.