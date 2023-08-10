Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

AUPH stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R.W. Jayne sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $98,333.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

