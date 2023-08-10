Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

