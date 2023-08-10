Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.01% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,638,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.