Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.01% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,638,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.