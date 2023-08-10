Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.43 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

