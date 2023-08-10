Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of ATRO opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

