TD Cowen Boosts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $28.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

