Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.17% from the company’s previous close.

ASUR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Asure Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 million, a P/E ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295,901 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 2,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 287,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.