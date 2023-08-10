Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.74. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

