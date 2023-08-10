Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
