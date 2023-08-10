Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ARWR opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.