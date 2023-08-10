Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $280.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 2,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 287,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Asure Software by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 520,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 228,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

