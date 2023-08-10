Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axcella Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Axcella Health stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 10,383,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 98,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

