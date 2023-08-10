Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HP opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.