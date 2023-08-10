HC Wainwright Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $180.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.89% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.54.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.30% and a negative net margin of 101.07%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,732,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

