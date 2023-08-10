Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.54.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.