Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.91.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,215,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 556,514 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.