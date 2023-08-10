Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

BECN stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after purchasing an additional 318,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

