BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $11.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $817.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.84.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

