BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.32.

BIGC opened at $10.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $817.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $30,731.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 833,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 337,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

