Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Soluna alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% Runway Growth Finance 32.18% 11.41% 6.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soluna and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.27 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.96 $32.25 million $1.03 12.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

10.1% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

(Get Free Report)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.