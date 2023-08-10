Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $429.29

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PH opened at $422.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $3,939,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 285.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 142.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,408,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 271,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,002,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

