abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $177.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. UBS Group lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get abrdn alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLFPF

abrdn Stock Down 5.6 %

About abrdn

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.06.

(Get Free Report

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.