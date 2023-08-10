Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $90.47

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $82.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $93,135,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

