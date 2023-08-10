Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $193.50

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $177.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

